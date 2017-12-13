18-year-old victim in fatal North Charleston shooting identified

The Charleston County Coroner identified the North Charleston teen killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Malik Cooper, 18, died at 7:04 p.m. at MUSC from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Dottie Lindsay.

The victim was found in the roadway in the 4700 block of Gaynor Avenue according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Two vehicles were seen leaving the area following the shooting, Pryor said.

One witness told police they heard gunshots and saw the victim running on Gaynor Avenue towards Montague Avenue before collapsing.

The witness also told police they saw a dark SUV speed through a cut street towards Nesbit Avenue.

Another witness said he saw the victim and others running around on Gaynor Avenue before one of them fired a handgun, ran into a home on Gaynor Avenue, turn off a porch light, and run back out and leave the scene in a black SUV.

The person was initially hospitalized after the shooting because of their injuries.

Anyone with information who may have seen or heard anything is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department or Crimestoppers

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.