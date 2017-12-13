One dead following shooting in North Charleston

Police say one person died following a shooting in North Charleston Wednesday night.

The victim was found in the roadway in the 4700 block of Gaynor Avenue according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Two vehicles were seen leaving the area following the shooting, Pryor said.

The person was initially hospitalized after the shooting because of their injuries.

Anyone with information who may have seen or heard anything is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department or Crimestoppers

