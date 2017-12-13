Lowcountry shrimpers says season is the worst they have ever seen

Some shrimpers across the Lowcountry are saying this is the worst shrimping season they have ever seen.

“It’s been a relay difficult year for pretty much everyone,” said Tarvin Seafood owner Cindy Tarvin.

Tarvin said this year’s shrimping season hasn’t been easy for those who go out on the waters every day.

“They’re all pretty depressed. It’s hard not to be," she said. "These people live for this. When you can only go out every few days because of weather and when you go out and catch a hundred pounds, that’s not enough to get by.”

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the Spring was better than average.

But looking at 2017 as whole, there was quite a dip seeing only about 426,000 pounds of heads-on shrimp compared to roughly 684,000 pounds during that same time in 2016.

One local shrimper said this season has been a nightmare, and in his 50 years this has been the worst season yet.

Tarvin said Hurricane Irma pushed the shrimp further out, and she’s noticed the water temperatures have been higher this year.

“I’m guessing it’s global warming,” she said."Shrimp are showing up further and further north. I think we’re seeing some changes that are going to be the new normal probably. As a fishery we’re going to have to learn to adapt to that.”

DNR said the recent water temperatures have pushed shrimp into more accessible waters, and hope to see better catches along the shore.

