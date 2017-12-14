Wofford's Mike Ayers announces retirement

Mike Ayers announced his retirement on Wednesday, Dec. 13, concluding a 30-year career as head football coach at Wofford College.



For three decades, Ayers guided the Terriers from the NAIA and NCAA Division II ranks to Division I and the Southern Conference. Along the way, the team made appearances in the Division II Playoffs in 1990 and 1991, the Division I FCS Playoffs in 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017, and claimed Southern Conference titles in 2003, 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2017.



"I've been very blessed to have had the position of head football coach at Wofford for 30 years and another three years as an assistant coach," said head coach Mike Ayers. "Today is a bittersweet day in that I still love the game and my guys but it's time for us to take a different road.



"I love Wofford. I wasn't smart enough to graduate from Wofford, but I was smart enough to take the head coaching job and if afforded me and my family the opportunity to have a wonderful life. This decision that I have made today is a decision that has taken a while to make. I've prayed a lot, I've talked to people whose opinion I value a lot and this day is a blessing. I truly believe that the program is in good hands."