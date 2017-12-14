SCDPS to start up 'Sober or Slammer' campaign

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is about to crack down on drunk driving.

Expect to see more law enforcement on the roads and highways soon because the annual "Sober or Slammer' campaign begins Thursday.

Authorities say nearly 22-thousand people were arrested for DUI in 2016 and nearly half of all fatal crashes in South Carolina involve an impaired driver.

DPS is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon at Gahagan Park in Summerville to officially kickoff the campaign.

