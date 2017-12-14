Quantcast

Child hospitalized after auto-pedestrian accident in Berkeley Co - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Child hospitalized after auto-pedestrian accident in Berkeley Co.

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(source: Richard Nelson) (source: Richard Nelson)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Units responded to a child hit by a car in Berkeley County Thursday morning.

The accident happened on Tram Boulevard near Rose Drive and the call came in at 6:41 a.m. according to dispatch. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Matt Southern said the child was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly