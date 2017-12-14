Quantcast

Dispatch: Crews respond to child hit by car in Berkeley Co.

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Units are responding to a child hit by a car in Berkeley County according to dispatch. 

The accident happened on Tram Boulevard near Rose Drive. 

Dispatch says emergency medical services is responding and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the incident. 

The call came in at 6:41 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. 

