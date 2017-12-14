BCSO deputies seek man wanted on multiple warrants

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say has been playing a "high stakes hide & seek."

Travis Dewayne Strickland is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for manfacturing narcotics, second degree distribution of methamphetamines and resisting arrest.

The warrants have been out since Oct. 2, 2017, deputies say.

If anyone has information regarding Strickland's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-5564 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

