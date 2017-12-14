Report: Lowcountry fugitive found hiding in attic at Berkeley Co. home

Investigators say they have arrested a Berkeley County fugitive who was found hiding in an attic at a home in Russellville.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested Travis Dewayne Strickland late Friday night.

He was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for manufacturing narcotics, second degree distribution of methamphetamines and resisting arrest.

The warrants have been out since Oct. 2, 2017, deputies say.

