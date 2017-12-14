5 Around Town: Holiday lights, markets and one big Hanukkah celebration

The holiday season continues in the Lowcountry with lights, markets, and programs, plus the state's largest Hanukkah celebration.

Chanukah in the Square

Charleston will celebrate the Festival of Lights Sunday evening with the largest Jewish event in South Carolina.

Chanukah in the Square will feature hot food, music, and other festivities from 4 to 6 p.m. in Marion Square. Local Holocaust survivors will be lighting the menorah candles during the ceremony. Everyone is invited to the free, family-friendly event hosted by the Norman J. Arnold Foundation. Click here for more details.

Christmas at Magnolia

Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is turning back the clock for Christmas with events for adults and children.

Celebrate an Edwardian Christmas with special events Saturday and Sunday. Plantation house tours feature tour guides in Edwardian Christmas attire. Christmas carolers will sing for guests from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. "An Old Fashioned Christmas" on Sunday also includes face painting, old-fashioned holiday crafts, a visit from Santa and rides on the Christmas train from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Children's Village is open daily and is free with garden admission. The play area includes Santa's Workshop, Candy Factory, Elf Bunk House and more. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. children can experience a "Fairy Tale Christmas" with visits from Santa and the Snow Queen, plus a costume contest at 1 p.m.

Regular admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children six to 12 years old, and free for children five and younger. Bring a non-perishable food item and get two tickets for the price of one. The donations benefit Lowcountry Food Bank. Click here for more information.

Moultrieville Bicentennial

The National Park Service is commemorating a bicentennial on Sullivan's Island this weekend.

Fort Moultrie will be holding special events on Saturday to commemorate the founding of Moultrieville. On December 17, 1817, the village of Moultrieville was incorporated by South Carolina at the request of the growing community. Incorporation allowed Moultrieville to establish a police department and schools.

The park will hold historic weapons demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A Sullivan's Island historian will present a program on Moultrieville at 12 p.m. Fort Moultrie is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all will be free on Saturday for the 200th anniversary.

Summerville Holiday Market

Dozens of vendors will be selling holiday gifts, food and decorations at a pop-up market behind Town Hall on Saturday.

The one-day Holiday Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. will include seasonal gifts and goodies. Vendors will be serving food and the Charleston Hot Shots will perform live jazz music. Parking will be free in the parking deck nearby off Short Central Avenue. Click here for more details.

Holiday Festival of Lights

The Holiday Festival of Lights continues at James Island County Park. The drive-thru light display features an estimated two million shimmering lights. It is open nightly through Jan. 1, 2018. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the Season

The holiday light display at the Old Santee Canal Park continues in Moncks Corner. The "Celebrate the Season" holiday lights tour is open nightly through Dec. 30. It will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26. The driving tour is open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Click here for more details.

Charleston Christmas Special

The Charleston Christmas Special produced by Brad and Jennifer Moranz continues its run at the Charleston Music Hall. The holiday-themed show of musical performances and comedy sketches runs through Dec. 23. Tickets are $41 with special discounts for seniors, children, and groups. Click here for a performance schedule and to purchase tickets online.

