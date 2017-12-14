Quantcast

CPD searching for robbery suspect

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man they believe robbed a store.

They say the man committed an armed robbery at the family dollar on Meeting Street on Oct. 23 at 8:03 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Huffman at 843-720-7200 or the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200.

