Berkeley County to hold meeting on Williams Lane and Foster Creek Road Improvement Project

Berkeley County will hold a public information meeting on the Williams Lane and Foster Creek Road Improvement Project.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, December 14, at Goose Creek Primary School located at 200 Foster Creek Road from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a media release, the meeting aims to answer questions and provide information regarding planned improvements for the project in Hanahan. It will be a drop-in style format with displays. There will be an opportunity for people to provide written comments.

County officials say the meeting will also cover traffic control, schools construction and more.

Bowen's Corner Elementary School is under construction and is located on Williams Lane. County officials say this will require improvements at the intersection of Williams Lane and Foster Creek Road which will be reconfigured into a roundabout.

Berkeley County officials say the roundabout will correct current deficiencies and support increased traffic anticipated from the new school. The project will also improve the groundwork and drainage facilities at the intersection.

The project is expected to be completed during the Summer of 2018 with a price tag of $2.5 million.

It's funded by the Berkeley County School District and managed by the Berkeley County Government Engineering Department.

