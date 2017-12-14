Cordesville man sentenced on domestic violence charge

A 32-year-old man learned he will spend 10 years in prison in connection with a domestic violence case.

Eddie Gaskins was sentenced Tuesday following his conviction on a charge of first-degree domestic violence, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 25, 2016.

Deputies responded to a home on Hootie Court in Moncks Corner where they met with the victim who was bleeding from a cut on her cheek.

The woman said Gaskins had assaulted her when she visited his home, according to an incident report. The woman told deputies he began threatening her, threw her on a vehicle, scratched, bit and head-butted her. Gaskins also threatened her life during the incident, the report states.

Deputies say the incident was witnessed by two young children and a home health nurse.

