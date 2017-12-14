WATCH LIVE: Group to hold news conference on property tax concerns

The National Action Network called a news conference for Thursday afternoon to discuss property taxes they say are too high.

"Too many people in the state of South Carolina are losing their property because they can't pay their taxes at the end of the year," a release from the group states.

The civil rights group will hold their news conference at 2 p.m. at the Lonnie Hamilton building in North Charleston.

