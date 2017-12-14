Police release surveillance images in Summerville robbery

Summerville Police are hoping someone will recognize the man caught on camera during an armed robbery.

The incident happened at the Circle K in the 1500 block of Trolley Road on Nov. 15, according to an incident report.

The victim told police she was walking out of the store when she observed the robber walking toward her from the fuel pumps. As she got to her car, the man grabbed her, produced a mid-to-full-size semi-automatic pistol and demanded she give him "everything [she's] got," the report states.

The man was described as having dirty blond hair and facial hair and wearing a black jacket with a green shirt and blue jeans. Police say he appeared to be wearing a "throwback" Seattle Mariners baseball cap with a flat brim and a sticker on the brim.

The man took her wallet and fled on foot toward Travelers Boulevard, police say.

A witness at a nearby business said she saw a man who matched the robber's description getting into a dark-colored newer model Honda sedan with a front-end that was possibly of a different color than the rest of the vehicle, the report states.

Surveillance footage from the store showed a man matching the robber's description pull up to one of the pumps in a dark-blue sedan with a primer-gray front end at approximately 9:51 p.m. The man enters the store and pays for gas and returns to his vehicle, the report states.

Police sat 9:54 p.m., as the victim approached the vehicle, footage showed the robber approaching her with a gun in his right hand.

By 9:55 p.m., both the victim and suspect were out of the camera's view.

Police say they were also able to process fingerprints from the scene.

Anyone with information on the robber's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Summerville Police at 843-871-2463 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

