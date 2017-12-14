Deputies: 1 injured in Pawley's Island shooting

Georgetown County deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that sent one to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Waverly Road in the Pawleys Island community, according to Georgetown County Sheriff's spokesman Jason Lesley.

EMS took the victim to the hospital, but the extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately clear.

Deputies say there was no imminent threat to any schools in the area.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5102 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

