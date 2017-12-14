How to safely manage pregnancy during the holidays

The holiday season is in full swing and with the holidays approaching it can also bring stress, especially for women who are pregnant.



“No matter if you’re pregnant or not you end up running around and not realizing you haven’t eaten or had anything to drink as you’re trying to get the last-minute gifts,” Dr. Perry with Trident Medical Center said. “This really effects pregnant women even more.”

Harley Cook is 26 weeks pregnant.



“Energy is tough anyway much less holiday shopping and all that extra stuff,” Cook said.

Molly Thompson is also pregnant.



“It definitely has been a challenge this holiday season,” she said. “I’m more tired I’m not getting around as easily as I used to but certainly having a good holiday season a priority for our family but letting them know it’s not going to be as festive as it usually would be. So, if I usually put up six boxes of decorations I think I only put up four this year so we’re taking it down a notch”



With the holidays bringing more things to do, Perry said there are extra things pregnant women need to be mindful of.



“Hydration is the biggest thing, Perry said. " Food, and making sure if you go to a holiday party you don’t know what’s in that punch you ask before. What happens is of course your body is going to try and save everything for that baby so by the time you’re dehydrated you really want to make sure you don’t have lower levels of fluid around the baby,”



Perry added if you plan on traveling, there are some things you need to be mindful of.



“Pregnancy itself can actually increase your risk of blood clots," he said. " And someone is traveling on a plane or sitting in a car, especially if you’re getting stuck in the holiday traffic would like them to stop every two to three hours to stretch and get blood flowing,”



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.