Folly Beach gets new welcome sign with digital display

Visitors to Folly Beach will now be welcomed by a brand new sign.

Folly Beach officials said the new sign was made to enhance the experience of visitors and improve communication with residents as the sign has a digital display so that messages can be posted in real time.

"Messages to be displayed on the sign will include welcome, Folly rules, notices of events, emergency notifications and information, beach regulations, etc.," city officials said.

The artwork for the sign was produced by local artist and Folly Beach resident David Boatwright. The construction of the sign was done by local sign company, Nelson Signs.

"The old sign will be well taken care of out of love, but the wood was rotting so we weren't able to incorporate it into the new signage," city officials said."We will continue to use our long-time slogan, 'The Edge of America' on the new sign."

Officials said the sign was purchased by the Folly Beach Visitor's and Tourism Promotion Committee to be used in conjunction with the City of Folly Beach, Public Safety and the Folly Association of Business.

