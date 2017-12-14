Deputies arrest Hanahan man accused of shooting fleeing victim several times

Investigators have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man several times as he was running away in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office detectives along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 31-year-old Michael Dionne Bennett of Hanahan on an attempted murder arrest warrant for a shooting that happened on Nov. 26.

According to the sheriff's office, Bennett approached the victim who was walking on Seagreen Lane.

"Bennett is said to have produced a handgun and as the man attempted to flee, fired the handgun, striking the victim several times," BCSO officials said.

A report states that during Bennett's arrest, a .40 caliber Springfield pistol was located.

"The handgun was found to be stolen from Charleston County," deputies said."An additional warrant will be issued for possession of a stolen firearm."

Bennett was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where he will await a bond hearing.

Deputies respond to hospital for shooting victim

The investigation into the shooting began when a deputy responded to Trident Medical Center for a man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The 23-year-old victim said it all started on Seagreen Lane when he had an altercation with two men.

As one of the suspects took out a gun, the victim said he shouted,"You've got the wrong guy" several times as he started to run away from the two men.

An incident report states the victim did not recognize the shooter or the second male subject, and would not provide a reason for being in the area.

Medical staff told investigators as they removed the victim's clothing for pre-operation they found a gun magazine.

When asked about the magazine, the victim said he had a gun that was at his mother's home. He told deputies that he did not use the weapon in the incident.

BCSO authorities say they received information that the shooter was named "Pootsy" and had recently threatened to kill the victim over a previous shooting. According to the tipster, the threat was never reported to law enforcement.

Deputies say they located 31 spent shell casings at the scene of the crime.

The sheriff's office says deputies did not find any rounds that matched the ammunition found in the victim's pocket.

