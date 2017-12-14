American Red Cross, Dorchester Fire officials hold 'smoke alarm blitz'

Dorchester County Fire officials are working with the American Red Cross to make sure more homes in the county have working smoke detectors.

Their "Smoke Alarm Blitz" began Thursday in response to a trio of fatal house fires in the Lowcountry over the past week. Two of those fires, one in Harleyville and one in Reevesville, were blamed on space heaters. Each of those two fires claimed a man's life.

The cause of the third fire, which killed a bedridden woman in Colleton County, is still under investigation.

The three-day blitz in Dorchester County will install smoke alarms throughout the Greenhurst and Fairlawn communities.

Over the past weekend, the Red Cross said its disaster-trained volunteers responded to 24 hours fires across South Carolina, helping more than 60 people. That adds up to an average of eight house fires per day.

In November, volunteers helped 90 people in the Lowcountry after 26 house fires, Red Cross officials said.

The Red Cross is dedicated to reducing the number of home fire injuries and deaths by 25 percent by the end of 2019.

