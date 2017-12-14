Summerville man accused of offering girl $1,000 for sexual acts

Authorities say they have arrested a Summerville man who is accused of offering a girl $1,000 for sexual acts.

On Thursday, detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriffs Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 28-year-old William James Walker of Summerville.

He was wanted for an arrest warrant for criminal solicitation of a minor.

According to the sheriff's office, while on Whispering Breeze Lane in Summerville, Walker offered a minor female $1,000 for sexual acts.

Walker was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention center where he will await a bond hearing.

