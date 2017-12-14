N. Charleston moves closer to annexing West Ashley property

North Charleston moved closer to annexing a portion of West Ashley Thursday night.

Councilmembers passed the first reading to annex an acre of land in the Ashley River Historic District that runs along the Ashley River.

During the vote, Mayor Keith Summey and fellow councilmembers discussed the future of North Charleston and the potential that lies beyond Highway 61.

Councilmember Ron Brinson didn't agree with the decision to expand westward and thinks the annexation will cause turmoil and possible litigation.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg has pushed back against the annexation as well.

Over the past several months, the City of Charleston has been conducting a Church Creek drainage study where the acre lies.

In November, City Council voted to pass a 6-month moratorium in the 100-year flood plain in that area.

