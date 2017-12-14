Lowcountry theater joins nationwide celebration of 'The Last Jedi' opening

Heads up Lowcountry Star Wars fans as some stormtroopers are expected to show up at a local movie theater for the latest installment of the science fiction saga.

Employees at Terrace Theater say the empire's troopers will be arriving around 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at the theater on 1956 Maybank Highway for showings of "The Last Jedi."

According to officials, members of Crookknight's Imperial Trooper Packs will be giving out prizes for best costumes and ringing the bell for Salvation Army.

The show times for the movie at Terrace Theater is as follows:

Showtimes for Friday, December 15 - Thursday, December 21

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) Digital Presentation; NO PASSES ALLOWED

Fri - Tue: 12:00, 1:00, 2:45, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:30, 9:15, 9:45

Wed & Thu: 12:00, 1:00, 2:45, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00, 8:30, 9:45

The latest Star Wars movie directed by Rian Johnson has been getting rave reviews from critics.

"The Last Jedi" currently holds a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

