Firefighters assists Summerville residents with smoke detectors

There have been three fatal fires in the Lowcountry this week alone.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of a fire in Colleton that left a woman dead. Space heaters are to blame for fires in Harleyville and Reevesville that each claimed a man's life.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue members teamed up with American Red Cross volunteers on Thursday to make sure this doesn't happen again.

It is called the Smoke Alarm Blitz. Fire Marshal Rickie Jenkins said the event happens every few months when the Red Cross is able to provide smoke detectors. Then they go door-to-door in neighborhoods to deliver free smoke detectors and inspections.

"If we can save one life, then it's meaningful for us," Jenkins said. "Smoke alarms are very important. They save lives, it's a proven factor, so we want to make sure everyone is covered and has them."

"I think it's fantastic, I really do," Summerville resident Jennie Winter said. She had firefighters replace a smoke detector in her home Thursday. "There are a lot of kids here and a lot of people don't think about putting them up or the upkeep. I think it's fantastic they're doing that, especially around here in these neighborhoods."

Crews are also taking this time to remind families to have an updated fire escape plan in place.

"We talk to our kids about going through windows if there's one in the hallway. I think they know what to do if there's a fire," Winter said.

"96 is the number of deaths in fatal South Carolina fires this year as of yesterday," Jenkins said. He added the goal of the department is to not add any more fatalities. "We're here to save lives. That's what we do, that's our profession."

For more information on smoke detector safety, click this link. You can also contact your local fire department with any questions and/or concerns.

COPYRIGHT WCSC 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.