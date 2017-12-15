Quantcast

Friday marks deadline for ACA open enrollment in SC

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The deadline to register for 2018 health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is looming. 

Open enrollment ends Friday for those who want to sign up through Healthcare.gov. 

South Carolina had 110,225 people enroll from Nov. 1 through Dec. 9 according to  the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services. 

The Palmetto State is one of 39  exchanges using the HealthCare.gov platform, the site says. 

The South Carolina Department of Insurance has sample plan costs  here.

Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and 2018 plans will take effect on Jan.1 2018 if the premium is paid.

