Candlelight vigil in Marion Square to remember Sandy Hook victims

Charleston groups are planning to remember the victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

Thursday marked five years since the mass shooting at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut which left 26 people dead including 20 children.

Multiple gun violence prevention organizations are hosting a candlelight vigil in Marion Square Friday, which will honor the lives lost and advocate for ways to reduce gun violence.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.