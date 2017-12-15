One hospitalized after stabbing in Murrells Inlet

Quantcast

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WCSC) -

One person was sent to the hospital Friday morning after a stabbing in Murrells Inlet. 

It took place on Eden Avenue around 7:30 a.m. according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. 

GCSO spokesman Jason Lesley said the incident is still under investigation. 

