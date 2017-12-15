N. Charleston PD seizes drugs, gun in traffic stop

A bag containing a pistol, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and MDMA is now in the hands of North Charleston police after a traffic stop Thursday.

The driver, Tamar L. Simmons, was charged with Driving Under Suspension (2nd offense), unlawful carrying of a pistol and cocaine possession with intent to distribute, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Simmons was arrested after the vehicle was searched and officers found a Deitchewerke 7.65 caliber pistol, a digital scale, 1.5 grams of cocaine base, 2.5 grams of powder cocaine, 2.2 grams of marijuana and 31 tablets of MDMA. Probable cause was established through a smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The city of North Charleston announced Thursday that it had seized a record 700+ illegal guns off the street in 2017.

