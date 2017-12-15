Quantcast

N. Charleston PD seizes drugs, gun in traffic stop - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

N. Charleston PD seizes drugs, gun in traffic stop

The gun and drugs seized the traffic stop (Source: North Charleston police department) The gun and drugs seized the traffic stop (Source: North Charleston police department)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A bag containing a pistol, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and MDMA is now in the hands of North Charleston police after a traffic stop Thursday.

The driver, Tamar L. Simmons, was charged with Driving Under Suspension (2nd offense), unlawful carrying of a pistol and cocaine possession with intent to distribute, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. 

Simmons was arrested after the vehicle was searched and officers found a Deitchewerke 7.65 caliber pistol, a digital scale, 1.5 grams of cocaine base, 2.5 grams of powder cocaine, 2.2 grams of marijuana and 31 tablets of MDMA. Probable cause was established through a smell of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. 

The city of North Charleston announced Thursday that it had seized a record 700+ illegal guns off the street in 2017.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly