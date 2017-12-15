Man charged with armed robbery in N. Charleston motel shooting

A North Charleston motel was the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Tyrone Gates, 20, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime in connection with the incident.

Officers arrived at the Siesta Motor Lodge in the 4000 block of Rivers Ave at 4:02 p.m. and were told by a witness that a male left his room and fired multiple shots into a black SUV in the parking lot, according to the incident report.

Gates attempted to rob the victim during the sale of a handgun and was shot during the robbery, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Officers also located 12 shell casings from a 9 mm handgun in the parking lot, the report stated.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.