Former Charleston County employee charged with embezzling public funds

A former Charleston County employee surrendered to authorities Friday morning after investigators discovered suspicious charges on a county-issued credit card, deputies say.

Patty Simmons Pace, 51, faces a charge of embezzlement of public funds under $25,000, according to Charleston County spokesperson Kelsey Barlow-Rowland.

Pace, a 12-year county employee with the Emergency Management Department, was placed on administrative leave during the internal investigation and resigned from Charleston County Government on Oct. 4, Barlow-Rowland said.

Pace turned herself in to deputies Friday, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

Deputies responded to the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center back in September on a report of a fraud case as an internal audit was underway, an incident report states.

Investigators say suspicious charges on the card had been discovered and reported. Pace told deputies in September several of the charges were her personal charges and that she used the card by mistake because her county-issued card looks like her personal bank card.

Pace identified 18 different charges from between July 10 and Sept. 8, totaling $4,753.30, that she said were hers, the report states.

She said some earlier charges could also be hers but she would have to research that first, the report states. Deputies say she stated she was willing to pay back the money.

When asked why she did not let her boss know about the mistakes, she said she was waiting for bank statements to come in first, the report states.

When asked why most of the charges on her account were marked as reconciled and verified legitimate charges, Pace said she did not have formal training on the system and was told to reconcile all the statements, the report states. She told investigators that did not mean the charges were legitimate, the report states.

She was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Friday, Watson said.

