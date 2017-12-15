Quantcast

Mt. Pleasant police officers take children on holiday shopping spree

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department) (Source: Mt. Pleasant Police Department)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

The Mount Pleasant police department was busy Friday putting big smiles on the faces of children.

Officers took a group of selected children on a Christmas shopping spree at the Walmart in Oakland Plantation. 

Each child was given a certain amount of money to shop for clothes, shoes and toys. Officers spoke with children and pushed carts for them during the event.

