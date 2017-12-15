Man charged with killing chef at Charleston restaurant dies from injuries

The man charged with killing a chef at a Charleston restaurant has died of his injuries.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 54-year-old Thomas Burns died at Palmetto Health Richland on Thursday from complications of a gunshot wound that he sustained during an incident this past August at the Virginia's on King restaurant on 412 King St.

The shooting took the life of 37-year-old Anthony Shane Whiddon of Goose Creek who was the executive chef at the restaurant.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is continuing the investigation into the incident.

Burns was wounded during the deadly shooting at the restaurant on Aug. 24.

Charleston police say Burns opened fire and was shot after a hostage standoff.

He was then transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment and was listed in critical condition at the time.

Police: Gunman opened fire, took hostages during lunch

John Aquino, one of the representatives of the group that owns the restaurant, said Burns was a former dishwasher who was fired and came into the restaurant and shot Whiddon.

"It's just sad that you get fired from a job and you want to shoot up the place," Aquino said."I understand frustration but there's no sense in this. It doesn't make any sense."

Patrons inside the restaurant said they realized something was going on when they saw the staff run to the front of the restaurant.

"We didn't know what was happening, and the man that we now know as the shooter came from the back and said, 'There's a new boss in town,' said Amy Sloan who was with her family inside the restaurant eating lunch at the time of the incident.

According to Sloan, the suspect then went to the front door, and it was at that point, Sloan could see the man holding a gun

"He then turned around, then he told us to get on the ground," Sloan said."He probably repeated it two or three times."

Sloan said she thought it was a joke at first until she saw the gun.

"At this point it was very clear it was a very scary situation," Sloan said. "He told us to get out from the back."

Sloan, her family and the other patrons of the restaurant were able to leave the restaurant uninjured.

Mom & son said gunman told them 'There's a new boss in town' and told them to get out of restaurant #chsnews pic.twitter.com/pCDftmJ2TW — Ray Rivera (@RayRiveraChs) August 24, 2017

A photo from the scene shows the front door of the restaurant shattered.

Slain Charleston chef felt great responsibility to represent Southern food

Whiddon's death sent shock waves not only to the downtown Charleston neighborhood where he was well known but the restaurant community as well.

“We’re a family, and anywhere there’s hospitality it’s a close-knit group of people,"said Gentry's Chef Marvin Wood."So anything like this always rocks us to the core. It’s a family."

And that's how Whiddon viewed his fellow culinary colleagues.

Whiddon spoke last year with The Southern Weekend and not only talked about his love for creating his own personal take on shrimp and grits, but his responsibility in crafting food that created a delicious and memorable impression for patrons curious about Charleston cuisine.

"I think not misrepresenting Southern food is a big responsibility for everyone," Whiddon said in a 2016 interview."It's not just about putting your bacon in something and calling it 'Southern.' That's not what it's about."

What it was about was preserving as much of the heritage and integrity of everything Whiddon did in his cooking.

Whiddon was an advocate of supporting the local economy, and the best way for him to achieve that was to produce meals featuring the very best of the Lowcountry's ingredients.

"There's a great responsibility for us to keep that par where it needs to be and represent the South," Whiddon said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.