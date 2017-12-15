One juvenile, two men charged in Pawleys Island murder case

One juvenile and two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday.

The shooting happened on Waverly Road in the Pawleys Island area.

Deondre’ Ontonio Brown, 18, was shot multiple times shortly after noon near his home, according to Georgetown County deputies.

A juvenile will be charged as an adult with attempted murder in the case. The juvenile is being detained in a juvenile facility in Columbia.

Two others have been charged and incarcerated at the Georgetown County Detention Center. Marquis Donnell Britton, 17, has been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. Jawan Keyshawn Bryant, 19, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.

Georgetown deputies say that the investigation into the shooting is continuing.

