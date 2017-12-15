Cane Bay's Copeland commits to The Citadel

Cane Bay running back Kris Copeland verbally committed to The Citadel on Friday morning Cobras head coach Russell Zehr confirmed to Live 5 Sports.

Copeland chose the Bulldogs over offers from Jacksonville, Limestone, Newberry and Albany State.

His body of work in his time at Cane Bay is nothing short of impressive. Zehr said Copeland finished his career as the 3rd leading rusher in school history despite having more than 200 less carriers than those above him. He also averaged almost 11 yards per carry over his four years.

Last season, while playing running back and quarterback, Copeland rushed for almost 1500 yards and 19 touchdowns and added more than 800 yards and 4 more scores in the return game.

"He really liked the way they came after him" Zehr said of Copeland's decision to pick The Citadel. The coach said Copeland was told he'd have a chance to work his way onto the field as a freshman.

Copeland, who was selected to play in the North-South All-Star game this season, finished his high school career with 50 touchdowns.