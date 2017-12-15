DCSO stepping up patrol in Ashborough East neighborhood after reports of vandalism

Sixteen Colleton County High School students have been suspended for what the school district says were inappropriate posts about other students on the app Snapchat.More >>
The man charged with killing a chef at a Charleston restaurant earlier this year has died from injuries he sustained during the incident.More >>
Investigators say they have arrested a Berkeley County fugitive who was found hiding in an attic at a home in Russellville.More >>
Emergency officials say a car chase ended in crash in North Charleston late Friday night.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a portion of Lincolnville Road in Ladson for an overturned dump truck Friday night.More >>
