Today is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day- yes, really

Many people are excited that it is finally Friday but did you know that today is also National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day?

Uncle Kyle’s Sweater Emporium on King Street downtown is devoted to the cause. It is one of many pop-up shops around the Lowcountry dedicated to holiday shopping.

“I’m intrigued, I want a lot of these sweaters. I have a Christmas party tomorrow so I think I better find something for it," customer Daniel East said.

Uncle Kyle’s Sweater Emporium has hundreds of unique sweaters on display. Owner Kyle Kelly said his pop-up holiday store did so well last year, this year it opened a month early and more than doubled both its store size and inventory.

“Basically, there was a need and I filled it," Kelly said. "It’s a lot of fun. It’s hard to leave this store not happy. We have folks of all ages, from college students to seniors.”

Red Rose Vintage Shop, a mobile store, is another pop-up holiday shop that travels throughout the Lowcountry. Many shops and restaurants, such as Edmund's Oast, Holy City Salsa, and Park Cafe, will have pop-up shop events, as well. See their websites for more details.

