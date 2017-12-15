Crews respond to Lincolnville Road in Ladson for overturned dump truck

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews responded to a portion of Lincolnville Road in Ladson for an overturned dump truck Friday night. 

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the incident is near Von Oshen Road. 

Authorities said the road is expected to be closed for several hours. 

