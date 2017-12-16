Car chase ends in crash in North Charleston

Emergency officials say a car chase ended in a crash in North Charleston late Friday night.

Pictures show the car crashed into a tree near a gas station on Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road.

Authorities say the chase started near a DUI checkpoint on North Goose Creek Boulevard.

During a live segment on Live 5 News' 11 p.m. show, authorities can be seen in the background responding to the incident.

We've reached out to officials for more information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.