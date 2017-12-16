Quantcast

Car chase ends in crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say a car chase ended in a crash in North Charleston late Friday night. 

Pictures show the car crashed into a tree near a gas station on Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road. 

Authorities say the chase started near a DUI checkpoint on North Goose Creek Boulevard. 

During a live segment on Live 5 News' 11 p.m. show, authorities can be seen in the background responding to the incident. 

We've reached out to officials for more information. 

