Stingrays' Margonari called up to AHL

The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the recall of forward Dylan Margonari Friday. The 25-year-old center has played well for the Stingrays this season, scoring 15 points in his first 23 appearances on eight goals and seven assists.



Margonari, who was recently named the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 4-10, has been one of South Carolina’s best forwards as of late. In the team’s four wins last week, the Greensburg, Pa. native scored four goals, added two assists and had a +5 rating. The forward was re-signed for the 2017-18 season by Hershey on September 13.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound attacker played two games for the Bears late in the 2015-16 season after completing his senior year at Minnesota State. Last year Margonari played 32 games in South Carolina as a rookie and accounted for 17 points on 11 goals and six assists before sustaining a season-ending injury in late January.



While at Minnesota State during four seasons from 2012-16, Margonari scored 66 points (38 goals, 28 assists) in 143 games. He helped the Mavericks to two WCHA Championships and three NCAA Tournament Appearances in 2013, 2014 and 2015.