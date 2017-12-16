CofC can't hold off Rhode Island

Jared Terrell scored 21 points and Cyril Langevine added 13 points to go with 10 rebounds to lift Rhode Island to a 68-62 win over College of Charleston on Saturday.



In a matchup of two preseason conference favorites, Rhode Island (6-3) retook the lead for good on a pair of free throws from Langevine to make it 61-60 with 2:06 left. Langevine then quickly sank two more to pad it and Terrell went 4 for 4 from the line before Charleston's Joe Chealey dropped in a layup with 21 seconds to go to cut the gap back to five.



Terrell hit his fifth straight free throw with 10 seconds left and Chealey missed two 3-pointers before the buzzer.



Tanford Robinson got his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Rhode Island, which ended Charleston's five-game win streak with the victory.



Grant Riller led Charleston (7-3) with 21 points, Nick Harris added 18 points and Chealey finished with 12.



Rhode Island is the preseason favorite in the Atlantic 10 conference and Charleston is the Colonial favorite.

