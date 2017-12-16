S.C. State wins easily over Jacksonville

Donte Wright scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds as South Carolina State beat Jacksonville 83-74 on Saturday afternoon.



Wright was 7 of 16 from the floor including five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (4-9). James Richardson added 15 points and Ian Kinard had 11 points and five rebounds.



The Bulldogs averaged 42 percent shooting (28 of 67) and scored 20 points on 26 tries at the free-throw line as Jacksonville committed 24 personal fouls.



The Bulldogs led the entire game after the first 30 seconds and had a 38-33 edge at the break. Their biggest lead was 14 points with 6:17 to play in the second half.



Jace Hogan led the Dolphins (4-8) with 24 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double in 10 games and JD Notae added 17 points. Jackson State is winless (0-5) on the road.

