North Carolina wins Shrine Bowl, Joyner, Hartman score for SC

A pair of quarterbacks from the Lowcountry scored touchdowns in Saturday's 55-24 loss to North Carolina in the Shrine Bowl.

Fort Dorchester's Dakereon Joyner started the scoring for the Sandlappers. The USC recruit scrambled for a five-yard score to cut the NC lead to 7-6.

Joyner eventually left the game after suffering a minor injury. He finished the game with 69 yards passing and 14 yards rushing.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Sam Hartman took the reins of the offense when Joyner left.

Hartman tallied 218 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception en route to being named the game's SC Offensive Most Valuable Player.

The future Wake Forest Demon Deacon connected first with Dutch Fork standout and future Gamecock Bryce Thompson. The 40-yard score cut the NC lead to 14-12 in the first quarter.

After an interception off the chest of his receiver, Hartman fired a pass to Clemson recruit Derion Kendrick who darted in for a 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Among the other Lowcountry players making an impact were Cross High School product Nathan Walker. He tied for the game-high in total tackles with nine.