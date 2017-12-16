One killed, one injured after single-vehicle wreck in Colleton County

One person was killed and another was injured after a single-vehicle wreck in Colleton County.

The wreck occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Green Pond Highway near Clover Hill.

The female driver of a 2010 Mazda four-door was traveling southbound when she ran off of the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the SCHP.

The driver was unconscious and trapped when crews arrived to assist, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. The driver was injured with non life threatening injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, Southern said.

The front seat passenger was in cardiac arrest and was removed from the vehicle using Holmatro Rescue tools, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Resuscitative efforts were provided to the front seat passenger at the scene and continued during transport to Colleton Medical Center.

The hospital staff attended to the man for nearly an hour, but he did not survive. He was not wearing a seatbelt either, Southern said.

Four small children in the back seat of the vehicle were not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

The Colleton County Coroner's Office will release the name of the deceased.

