Stingrays shutout Florida 1-0

Paul Geiger scored the only goal of the night shorthanded in the third period and Jeff Jakaitis stopped all 18 shots that came his way as the South Carolina Stingrays (16-5-3-1) defeated the Florida Everblades (19-4-1-2) 1-0 at Germain Arena on Saturday night.



With the victory, the Stingrays took the three-game series this week on the road by a score of two games to one. SC now has 36 points and sits in second place in the South Division standings, five points behind the Everblades who are in first.



Both teams were held off the board for the first 40 minutes of the game. The squads also had low shot totals, with just 20 attempts on net combined through the first two periods.



After a penalty to defenseman Frankie Simonelli for slashing at 9:13 of the third, Patrick Gaul got out on the rush and moved into the offensive zone. The forward pulled a spin move at the side of the net and fed the puck in front to Geiger, who was charging down the ice at full speed. Geiger hit the back of the net with a quick release and scored his third goal of the season and his second in as many nights.



South Carolina had to kill another late third period penalty to Taylor Cammarata at 15:05 and were successful, holding the Everblades to an 0-for-4 mark on the power play in the game. The Stingrays were also held quiet on the man-advantage, finishing 0-for-5.



SC next travels to Greenville for a meeting with the Swamp Rabbits on Thursday at 7 p.m.



-per South Carolina Stingrays