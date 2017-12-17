Driver arrested in deadly accident on Wire Road in Dorchester Co.

The driver in a deadly single-car accident on Wire Road in Dorchester County Sunday has been arrested and charged.

Johnny Owens has been charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in great bodily injury and driving under suspension.

Owens was arrested after his release from the hospital.

Ikeescha Washington, 24, of Summerville died at 5:53 a.m. after the accident at 2:07 a.m. on Wire Road near Zion Road.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said the person was driving a 2005 Honda Odyssey with two passengers when he ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, Southern said.

Washington sustained injuries along with another passenger from the crash and they were transported to Trident Medical Center.

Washington was wearing a seat belt died from those injuries. The driver and other passenger were not wearing seat belts, Southern said.

