Red Cross helping 9 residents at Moncks Corner assisted living facility after fire

A fire destroyed a Berkeley County assisted living facility for the disabled Sunday, according to the Moncks Corner Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Hanna Road near Coopers Store Road between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Investigators determined the fire began because of a discarded cigarette.

Nine residents are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Moncks Corner Rural Fire Chief Scott Lee.

None of the residents of the home were injured, firefighters say.

