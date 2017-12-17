Carolina women destroy Savannah State

A'ja Wilson scored 26 points and No. 4 South Carolina, which began the game with just nine players and then lost another, beat Savannah State 99-38 Sunday.

The Gamecocks (10-1) announced before the game that senior point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore will miss the season with an ACL injury. She hadn't played this season, but was said to be recovering.

Senior guard Lindsey Spann missed her fourth straight game with a knee injury and Te'a Cooper remained out while appealing to the NCAA for a hardship waiver. The Gamecocks lost junior guard Doniyah Cliney to a foot injury in the first half.

Point guard Ty Harris, not starting for the first time all season as coach Dawn Staley tried out a bigger lineup, had 14 points and 12 assists. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 17 while Alexis Jennings posted another double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Donasja Scott had 17 points for Savannah State (2-7).



