Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching

The week before Christmas is traditionally the busiest shipping week of the year. Many people will send their gifts off to friends and loved ones via Amazon, UPS and USPS.

Experts expect nearly three billion pieces of first class mail to be processed and delivered.

Here are some of the deadlines you should know about.

Amazon

Dec. 18 – Standard shipping, free for Amazon Prime members

Dec. 22 – Two-day shipping, free for Amazon Prime members

Dec. 23 – One-day shipping, available in select cities and free for Prime members

Dec. 24 – Same-day delivery, available in select cities and free for Prime members

Dec. 24 – Two-hour delivery, available in select cities and free for Prime members via Prime Now

For more details visit Amazon’s customer page.

FedEx

Dec. 18 - Last day to send via FedEx Home Delivery

Dec. 19 - Last day to send via FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 20 - Last day to send via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 21 - Last day to send via FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight.

International shipping and more details can be found on FedEx's website.

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 19 – Last day to send packages via First-Class Mail

Dec. 20 – Last day to send packages via Priority Mail

Dec. 22 – Last day to send packages via Priority Mail Express Service

Postal Service lists can be found here.

UPS

Dec. 18 – Last day for UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20 – Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air (excludes Saturday delivery)

Dec. 21 – Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air (if Saturday delivery is available; Saturday delivery isn't available in all ZIP codes)

Dec. 22 – Last day for UPS Next Day Air (with Saturday delivery)

Dec. 24 – Last day for UPS Express Critical

Dec. 25 – Last day for UPS Express Critical

