NOAA investigating dead dolphin found on IOP

A necropsy is underway on a dead dolphin found Sunday afternoon on the Isle of Palms.

Wayne McFee, the principal investigator for Coastal Marine Mammal Assessments with the NOAA National Ocean Service in Charleston, said a 248 cm (8 ft) dolphin was found washing in the surf at 29th Avenue.

Charleston County dispatchers said the Isle of Palms Police Department, NOAA and the Department of Natural Resources were called to the scene at 2:19 p.m.

McFee said a necropsy was being done on the dolphin to determine a cause of death Monday morning.

More information would be released later in the day, he said.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

