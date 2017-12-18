CFD: Solar power system likely cause of Charleston house fire

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say a solar power system was the likely cause of a house fire in downtown Charleston Monday morning.

The fire was on Halsey Street which was reported just before 10 a.m.

When first responders arrived they saw fire and smoke coming from the second floor balcony of a three-story home.

"Firefighters quickly gained access to the structure and proceeded to the second floor, extinguishing the fire on the balcony, while searching the home for occupants," CFD officials said.

According to CFD officials, one of the occupants saw the fire on the second floor balcony and used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to control the blaze before evacuating the home.

A report states in the area where the fire started crews found multiple car batteries and electronic equipment powered by solar panels that were placed on the roof of the home.

"The property owner confirmed that he had created a small solar power system on the balcony," CFD officials said."The specific cause is unknown at this time but is believed to be related to an electrical failure within the solar power system."

No injuries were reported. CFD officials said smoke alarms were present in the home and activated during the fire.

"A total of five occupants were displaced from three residential units," authorities said.

Charleston, Saint Andrews, and James Island Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston PD responded to the scene.

Members of the Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstance surrounding the incident.

CAD units on Halsey St with a quick extinguishment this morning. pic.twitter.com/KQrDzi9I8U — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) December 18, 2017

Charleston Fire officials said the incident was a "quick extinguishment."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.